Central Illinois lawmakers react to Pritzker's budget address

Central Illinois lawmakers offered their reactions to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget address Wednesday. Here's what they had to say about the governors $41.6 billion spending plan:
State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield: “Today’s budget proposal from Governor Pritzker shows that he understands that crucial human services need to be maintained in order for a complete economic recovery once we return to normalcy. Those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 will reap the benefits of a bolstered Illinois Department of Employment Security, mental health services, and senior assistance programs. These investments will go a long way to ensuring the correction of systemic failures which hurt so many during the COVID-19 crisis.”
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet: “Our state’s finances are a mess. Rather than reality, we got gimmicks dreamed up in an alternate universe than the one Illinoisans have to live in. Who uses their Discover card to pay their Visa bill, anyway? That is what Governor Pritzker is doing with the current-year budget. And in the next budget year, removing the pension payment from the operating expenses of the state to pretend that operating expenses aren’t increasing – isn’t reality either. Nor is using $1.7 billion in assumptions that require federal or state legislative approval – this is the same junk that past governors of both parties have been roundly criticized for doing. Look, budgeting isn’t an easy job, and I don’t envy his position, but we can’t keep driving down the same broken road expecting better results."
State Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason: “On the budget itself, it failed to address the root causes of Illinois' physical deficit. It didn't address the pension crisis, it did not address businesses on the brink of bankruptcy nor escalating property taxes. And, in addition, our sales tax revenue for local governments is of the utmost importance for continuance of responsible government on our local levels. However, I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and I'm brand new, and I look forward to doing whatever we can to help come up with cohesive solid solutions to problems in our state.”
State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville: “I probably sound like a broken record saying that Illinois needs to live within our means. Yet, that lesson is hard learned in our state budgeting process and to not live within our means will require future generations of Illinoisans to pay the bills. This is unacceptable. The Pritzker Administration’s proposed spending plan is $1.65 billion out of balance, a deficit on top of the $4.7 billion unpaid bill backlog, $4.3 billion in short-term debt and $141 billion in unfunded pension liabilities. We need fiscal discipline, accountability for our taxpayers and greater public transparency into this process as we move forward.”
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur: “Governor Pritzker’s budget proposal released today continues to punish the small businesses he
forced to close last March by introducing new taxes on the very same small businesses doing all they can to survive during the pandemic. This budget is not balanced nor will it cure Illinois’ fiscal crisis. Now that we have seen the governor’s budget, it’s up to the House to hold appropriations hearings to craft a budget that is balanced – without new taxes and over-spending.
The people I represent sent us to Springfield to fix the fiscal crisis, not make it worse. I will do everything I can to advocate for a balanced budget that will take effect on July 1.”
State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville: “To be clear, there are tax increases in this budget. The governor is proposing a tax increase of nearly a billion dollars on the job creators in this great state. These vital business reforms were negotiated and agreed to with Republican support. Now the governor is kicking those reforms to the curb. It's time to get Illinois’ fiscal house in order. The house is on fire, the governor's boarding up the windows and doors, turning the fire department away all the while suggesting he has it all under control and there's nothing to see here.”
State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur: “The state’s budget must address the issues families are facing every day. We have all been witnesses to the crippling effects of this pandemic that has gone on for far too long. There will be many decisions made as lawmakers continue to work with the governor to create a balanced budget. We must make sure we are creating a safe and effective vaccine rollout plan so our communities can take the necessary steps to work toward normalcy. Our parents should feel safe and confident that their children can return to school and get their education without worry of the pandemic. We have many essential workers who have continually made sacrifice after sacrifice to ensure our communities could still operate during these trying times. We cannot let their efforts go in vain, as legislators, the time is now to make tough decisions in the best interest of the people of Illinois, our workers and those desperate to find a job."