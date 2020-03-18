Chautauqua Building survives; Cannon ousted from County Board

The non-binding Shelbyville referendum to repair the historic Chautauqua Building in Forest Park passed 59% to 40% on Tuesday. The other option was to demolish it. The Shelbyville City Council will now decide how to implement the will of the people.

In the vote for District 2 of the County Board, Chairman Bruce Cannon will not be the Republican candidate in November. Challenger, Mark A. Bennett, Penn Township Supervisor, defeated him handily in the GOP primary on Tuesday, 246 to 75.

Cannon will serve out his District 2 term, then the Shelby County Board will have to elect a new chairman.

Other highlights from Tuesday's Shelby County results revealed Joe Biden as a big winner. In a field of 12 Democrat candidates, Biden carried Shelby County with 895 votes. Bernie Sanders was 2nd with just 294 votes. The other 10 candidates scattered the remaining 104 votes cast. None got more than 37 (Michael Bloomberg). Biden won the Democratic primary in Illinois.

President Donald Trump had a challenger on the Republican ballot, Roque De La Fuente. That was no contest in Shelby County. Trump won the county, 3,203 to 46, easily captured ILlinois and has now garnered enough ballots across the nation to again be the GOP nominee in November.