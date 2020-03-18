Chautauqua Building survives; Cannon ousted from County Board

The non-binding Shelbyville referendum to repair the historic Chautauqua Building in Forest Park passed 59% to 40% on Tuesday. The other option was to demolish it. The Shelbyville City Council will now decide how to implement the will of the people.
In the vote for District 2 of the County Board, Chairman Bruce Cannon will not be the Republican candidate in November. Challenger, Mark A. Bennett, Penn Township Supervisor, defeated him handily in the GOP primary on Tuesday, 246 to 75.
Cannon will serve out his District 2 term, then the Shelby County Board will have to elect a new chairman.
Other highlights from Tuesday's Shelby County results revealed Joe Biden as a big winner. In a field of 12 Democrat candidates, Biden carried Shelby County with 895 votes. Bernie Sanders was 2nd with just 294 votes. The other 10 candidates scattered the remaining 104 votes cast. None got more than 37 (Michael Bloomberg). Biden won the Democratic primary in Illinois.
President Donald Trump had a challenger on the Republican ballot, Roque De La Fuente. That was no contest in Shelby County. Trump won the county, 3,203 to 46, easily captured ILlinois and has now garnered enough ballots across the nation to again be the GOP nominee in November.
The will of the people was also decided in Cowden concerning the selling of liquor. The people voted 70 to 53 not sell liquor in Cowden.
The Democrats had four candidates for the 15th Congressional District: Erika C. Weaver won Shelby County with 534 votes and also captured her party's nomination. Kevin Gaither followed with 326, Craig Morton with 211, and John W. Hursey, Jr. with 70
Likewise, the Republicans had 4 candidates for the 15th Congressional District. Mary Miller took Shelby County overwhelmingly, with 2,246 votes. SHe also won the GOP nomination to replace John Shimkus. Kerry A. Wolff led the also-rans with 400 votes in SHelby County, Darren E. Duncan had 353 and Chuck Ellington had 164.
Democrat candidate on the ballot for Shelby County State's Attorney, Gina Vonderheide, the current State's Attorney, withdrew her candidacy for the November General Election, prior to the Primary vote. Therefore, her results were recorded at the precincts, but not reported.
The Democrats have until August 20 to field another candidate. Otherwise, Republican candidate Nichole Kroncke will run unopposed in November and be the next Shelby County State's Attorney. Kroncke ran unopposed on the Republican primary ballot.
Five Republicans were battling for the right to take on incumbent Democrat Dick Durbin for Illinois Senator in November. In Shelby County, Peggy Hubbard won with 948 votes. Mark A Curran was 2nd with 767 votes, Tom Tarter had 641, Robert Marshall 427, and Casey Chlebek 109. Curran won the nomination statewide.
In the race for County Coroner, Republican Brad Phegley was unopposed and received 2,850 votes. Democrat Tom Coventry ran unopposed and garnered 1,154 votes, 1696 fewer votes than Phegley.
In the race for Republican candidate for 5th District Supreme Court Judge, David K. Overstreet won the county with 2064 votes, beating John B. Barberis, Jr. (747).
In the Republican race for Appellate Judge, 5th District, Katherin Ruocco and Mark M. Boie were in a close decision. Ruocco won the county 1429 to 1328, by 101 votes (3.6% of the vote).
Democrat Ballot
President
Joseph R Biden 895, Bernie Sanders 294, Michael R. Bloomberg 37, Elizabeth Warren 16, Cory Booker 15, Pete Buttigieg 12, Tulsi Gabbard 7, Tom Steyer 6, Michael Bennet 6, Deval Patrick 3, John K. Delaney 2, Andrew Yang 0
U.S. Senator
Richard J. Durbin 1151
Congress 15th District
Erika C. Weaver 534, Kevin Gaither 326, Craig Morton 211, John W. Hursey, Jr. 70
Congress 15th District Delegate -- 3 chosen
Natalie Phelps Finnie 757, Patrick H. Scates 688, Vivian Robinson 688, Amanda Benefiel 278, Mitchell Esslinger 208, Cynthia E. Cunningham 87, Rachel Smith-Bolton 68, Samuel Reiss 46
County Circuit Clerk
Kari Ann Kingston 1114
County Coroner
Tom Coventry 1154
County Board 1st District
Louis D. Jordan 104
County Board 5th District
Kenneth Barr 92
County Board 9th District
Jesse E. Durbin 102
County Board 10th District
LaVonne Chaney 156
County Board 11th District
Donnie Fisher 111
County Board of Review District 1
Robyn L. Perry 337
Supreme Court Judge 5th District
Judy Cates 1095
Appellate Court Judge 5th District
Sarah Smith 1099
Ridge Committeeperson
John R. Warner 19
Okaw Committeeperson
Brock Hammond 75
Windsor 2 Committeeperson
David E. Johnson 17
Cold Spring Committeeperson
Robert Simpson 37
Clarksburg Committeeperson
Dane Page 22
Republican Ballot
President
Donald Trump 3203, Roque De La Fuente 46
U.S. Senator
Peggy Hubbard 948, Mark Curran 767, Tom Tarter 641, Robert Marshall 427, Casey Chlebel 109
Congress 15th District
Mary Miller 2246, Kerry A. Wolff 400, Darren E Duncan 353, Chuck Ellington 164
Congress 15th District Delegate
Thomas Chapin Rose 2689, Susan Petty 1588, Rhonda Belford 1558
Congress 15th District Alternate Delegate
Brad Halbrook 2609, Darren Bailey 1610, Dale Fowler 1469
State Representative 102nd District
Brad Halbrook 2999
State's Attorney
Nichole Kroncke 2965
County Coroner
Brad Phegley 2850
County Board 2nd District
Mark A. Bennett 246, Bruce Cannon 76
County Board 4th District
Earl D. Baker 195
County Board 6th District
S James Arthur 320
County Board 7th District
Robert C. Orman 330
County Board 8th District
Gary Gergeni 232
County Board 10th District
Paul Canaday 223
Supreme Court Judge 5th District
David K. Overstreet 2064, John B. Barberis, Jr. 747
Appellate Court Judge 5th District
Katherine Ruocco 1429, Mark M. Boie 1328
Ridge Township Committeeperson
Charles E. Lewis 60
Windsor 1 Committeeperson
Gary Gergeni 82
Rose 1 Committeeperson
Erica Firnhaber 98
Shelbyville 4 Committeeperson
Shane Williams 54
Shelbyville 5 Committeeperson
Brad Halbrook 152
Shelbyville 7 Committeeperson
David Shaffer 84
Ash Grove Committeeperson
Robert C Orman 84
Prairie 1 Committeeperson
Dale R. Wetherell 209
Sigel Committeeperson
Phillip J. Fearday 145
Shelbyville Chautauqua Proposition to Repair Chautauqua Building
Yes 529, No 362
Cowden Village Liquor Sale Proposition
Yes 53, No 79
County Board District 2
Mark A Bennett
Bruce Cannon
