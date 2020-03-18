Chautauqua Building survives; Cannon ousted from County Board
The non-binding Shelbyville referendum to repair the historic Chautauqua Building in Forest Park passed 59% to 40% on Tuesday. The other option was to demolish it. The Shelbyville City Council will now decide how to implement the will of the people.

In the vote for District 2 of the County Board, Chairman Bruce Cannon will not be the Republican candidate in November. Challenger, Mark A. Bennett, Penn Township Supervisor, defeated him handily in the GOP primary on Tuesday, 246 to 75.

Cannon will serve out his District 2 term, then the Shelby County Board will have to elect a new chairman.

Other highlights from Tuesday's Shelby County results revealed Joe Biden as a big winner. In a field of 12 Democrat candidates, Biden carried Shelby County with 895 votes. Bernie Sanders was 2nd with just 294 votes. The other 10 candidates scattered the remaining 104 votes cast. None got more than 37 (Michael Bloomberg). Biden won the Democratic primary in Illinois.

Shelbyville Chautauqua renovation plan gets support

President Donald Trump had a challenger on the Republican ballot, Roque De La Fuente. That was no contest in Shelby County. Trump won the county, 3,203 to 46, easily captured ILlinois and has now garnered enough ballots across the nation to again be the GOP nominee in November.

The will of the people was also decided in Cowden concerning the selling of liquor. The people voted 70 to 53 not sell liquor in Cowden.

The Democrats had four candidates for the 15th Congressional District: Erika C. Weaver won Shelby County with 534 votes and also captured her party's nomination. Kevin Gaither followed with 326, Craig Morton with 211, and John W. Hursey, Jr. with 70

Likewise, the Republicans had 4 candidates for the 15th Congressional District. Mary Miller took Shelby County overwhelmingly, with 2,246 votes. SHe also won the GOP nomination to replace John Shimkus. Kerry A. Wolff led the also-rans with 400 votes in SHelby County, Darren E. Duncan had 353 and Chuck Ellington had 164.

Democrat candidate on the ballot for Shelby County State's Attorney, Gina Vonderheide, the current State's Attorney, withdrew her candidacy for the November General Election, prior to the Primary vote. Therefore, her results were recorded at the precincts, but not reported.

The Democrats have until August 20 to field another candidate. Otherwise, Republican candidate Nichole Kroncke will run unopposed in November and be the next Shelby County State's Attorney. Kroncke ran unopposed on the Republican primary ballot.

Five Republicans were battling for the right to take on incumbent Democrat Dick Durbin for Illinois Senator in November. In Shelby County, Peggy Hubbard won with 948 votes. Mark A Curran was 2nd with 767 votes, Tom Tarter had 641, Robert Marshall 427, and Casey Chlebek 109. Curran won the nomination statewide.

In the race for County Coroner, Republican Brad Phegley was unopposed and received 2,850 votes. Democrat Tom Coventry ran unopposed and garnered 1,154 votes, 1696 fewer votes than Phegley.

In the race for Republican candidate for 5th District Supreme Court Judge, David K. Overstreet won the county with 2064 votes, beating John B. Barberis, Jr. (747).

In the Republican race for Appellate Judge, 5th District, Katherin Ruocco and Mark M. Boie were in a close decision. Ruocco won the county 1429 to 1328, by 101 votes (3.6% of the vote).

Democrat Ballot

President

Joseph R Biden 895, Bernie Sanders 294, Michael R. Bloomberg 37, Elizabeth Warren 16, Cory Booker 15, Pete Buttigieg 12, Tulsi Gabbard 7, Tom Steyer 6, Michael Bennet 6, Deval Patrick 3, John K. Delaney 2, Andrew Yang 0

U.S. Senator

Richard J. Durbin 1151

Congress 15th District

Erika C. Weaver 534, Kevin Gaither 326, Craig Morton 211, John W. Hursey, Jr. 70

Congress 15th District Delegate -- 3 chosen

Natalie Phelps Finnie 757, Patrick H. Scates 688, Vivian Robinson 688, Amanda Benefiel 278, Mitchell Esslinger 208, Cynthia E. Cunningham 87, Rachel Smith-Bolton 68, Samuel Reiss 46

County Circuit Clerk

Kari Ann Kingston 1114

County Coroner

Tom Coventry 1154

County Board 1st District

Louis D. Jordan 104

County Board 5th District

Kenneth Barr 92

County Board 9th District

Jesse E. Durbin 102

County Board 10th District

LaVonne Chaney 156

County Board 11th District

Donnie Fisher 111

County Board of Review District 1

Robyn L. Perry 337

Supreme Court Judge 5th District

Judy Cates 1095

Appellate Court Judge 5th District

Sarah Smith 1099

Ridge Committeeperson

John R. Warner 19

Okaw Committeeperson

Brock Hammond 75

Windsor 2 Committeeperson

David E. Johnson 17

Cold Spring Committeeperson

Robert Simpson 37

Clarksburg Committeeperson

Dane Page 22

Republican Ballot

President

Donald Trump 3203, Roque De La Fuente 46

U.S. Senator

Peggy Hubbard 948, Mark Curran 767, Tom Tarter 641, Robert Marshall 427, Casey Chlebel 109

Congress 15th District

Mary Miller 2246, Kerry A. Wolff 400, Darren E Duncan 353, Chuck Ellington 164

Congress 15th District Delegate

Thomas Chapin Rose 2689, Susan Petty 1588, Rhonda Belford 1558

Congress 15th District Alternate Delegate

Brad Halbrook 2609, Darren Bailey 1610, Dale Fowler 1469

State Representative 102nd District

Brad Halbrook 2999

State's Attorney

Nichole Kroncke 2965

County Coroner

Brad Phegley 2850

County Board 2nd District

Mark A. Bennett 246, Bruce Cannon 76

County Board 4th District

Earl D. Baker 195

County Board 6th District

S James Arthur 320

County Board 7th District

Robert C. Orman 330

County Board 8th District

Gary Gergeni 232

County Board 10th District

Paul Canaday 223

Supreme Court Judge 5th District

David K. Overstreet 2064, John B. Barberis, Jr. 747

Appellate Court Judge 5th District

Katherine Ruocco 1429, Mark M. Boie 1328

Ridge Township Committeeperson

Charles E. Lewis 60

Windsor 1 Committeeperson

Gary Gergeni 82

Rose 1 Committeeperson

Erica Firnhaber 98

Shelbyville 4 Committeeperson

Shane Williams 54

Shelbyville 5 Committeeperson

Brad Halbrook 152

Shelbyville 7 Committeeperson

David Shaffer 84

Ash Grove Committeeperson

Robert C Orman 84

Prairie 1 Committeeperson

Dale R. Wetherell 209

Sigel Committeeperson

Phillip J. Fearday 145

Shelbyville Chautauqua Proposition to Repair Chautauqua Building

Yes 529, No 362

Cowden Village Liquor Sale Proposition

Yes 53, No 79

County Board District 2

Mark A Bennett

Bruce Cannon

Shelby County residents voted "yes" to repairing the Chautauqua Building by a 59.37 percent to 40.36 percent margin on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

There were 529 "yes" votes and 362 "no" votes.

For 15 years, various Shelbyville city councils and mayors have wrestled with renovating the historic 115 year-old Chautauqua Building or possibly demolishing it. Over the years, there have been public polls, but no final decision. The Chautauqua is currently off limits to the public.

In the last year, the current city council has tried to bring renovation solutions or demolition closer to a decision. At times, discussions have been animated, but the council was clearly in favor of the public weighing in, before spending possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars.

On December 16, Mayor Jeff Johnson, Commissioner Debe Wright, Commissioner Martha Firnhaber, Commissioner Thom Schafer, and Commissioner Mark Shanks voted unanimously for a non-binding referendum question to be placed on the March 2020 ballot.

"Shall the City of Shelbyville repair and preserve the Chautauqua Building so that it is safe for use and occupancy, at a projected repair cost of $750,000.00-$800,000.00, with no projected tax increase unless approved by separate voter referendum instead of demolishing and removing the Chautauqua Building at a projected cost of $60,000-$100,000?"

