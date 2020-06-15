Chicago is suing the Trump administration. Here's what the lawsuit claims.

“The more uninsured and under-insured individuals that do not seek care, the more the novel coronavirus will spread, further harming the city, its budget, its economy, and its well-being,” Arwady stated in the affidavit.

More than 49,000 Chicago residents have been infected by the coronavirus as of Monday, and as many has a half a million have lost their jobs, according to statistics cited in the suit.

Chicago Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner said in a statement that a special enrollment session is “mandated” by the law.

“Although never OK, now is not the time to play politics by blocking our residents from lawful access to the health benefits they desperately need,” Flessner stated.

The lawsuit, which names Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Medicaid and Medicare chief Seema Verda as defendants, seeks a preliminary injunction forcing the Trump administration to reopen enrollment.

A spokesman for the Trump administration could not immediately be reached for comment.

Providing another window for enrollment has received bipartisan support in Congress as well as a thumbs-up from some of the nation’s largest insurers, and the president’s refusal to go along with one came as a surprise to many.