Chicago is suing the Trump administration. Here's what the lawsuit claims.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration accused President Donald Trump in a federal lawsuit filed Monday of playing politics with Americans’ health by refusing to open a special enrollment session for the Affordable Care Act despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The ACA -- also known as Obamacare -- calls for the Department of Health and Human Services to open a special enrollment period when consumers face “exceptional circumstances."
The 60-page lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., alleged Trump’s decision in April not to reopen enrollment was yet another attempt in the president’s three-year campaign to sabotage the signature legislation of his predecessor.
The move has denied the ability of thousands of Chicago residents to shop for health coverage on the program’s 38 federally controlled exchanges, according to the lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of the city by the non-profit Democracy Forward.
Meanwhile, Chicago and other cities have had to pick up the slack by providing uncompensated care to uninsured residents, the suit alleged.
Included with the lawsuit was an affidavit from the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, stating Chicago "is harmed as a whole when its residents feel they cannot obtain necessary medical care."
“The more uninsured and under-insured individuals that do not seek care, the more the novel coronavirus will spread, further harming the city, its budget, its economy, and its well-being,” Arwady stated in the affidavit.
More than 49,000 Chicago residents have been infected by the coronavirus as of Monday, and as many has a half a million have lost their jobs, according to statistics cited in the suit.
Chicago Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner said in a statement that a special enrollment session is “mandated” by the law.
“Although never OK, now is not the time to play politics by blocking our residents from lawful access to the health benefits they desperately need,” Flessner stated.
The lawsuit, which names Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Medicaid and Medicare chief Seema Verda as defendants, seeks a preliminary injunction forcing the Trump administration to reopen enrollment.
A spokesman for the Trump administration could not immediately be reached for comment.
Providing another window for enrollment has received bipartisan support in Congress as well as a thumbs-up from some of the nation’s largest insurers, and the president’s refusal to go along with one came as a surprise to many.
Instead, Trump touted a plan to cover coronavirus treatments for uninsured patients by paying hospitals for their costs, according to an April 3 story in Politico.
“This should alleviate any concern uninsured Americans may have about seeking the coronavirus treatment,” Trump said at the time, according to the story. “So that, I think, answers the question pretty well and very much in favor of our great people.”
The lawsuit, however, contends that the decision was purely ideological.
“(The) conclusion to the contrary rests on an impermissible basis for action--the President’s desire to sabotage a duly-enacted law,” the suit stated.
