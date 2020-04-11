Chicago mayor takes hard line fighting coronavirus outbreak

In recent days, Lightfoot has taken her efforts a step further. At a press conference announcing a 9 p.m. curfew for liquor stores this week, Lightfoot said she had ordered groups of people to "break it up" while driving in a North Side neighborhood.

"Yes," she said, nodding slowly. "And I'll continue to do that. I mean what I say. We have to protect ourselves. We have to be smart about what we're doing in the course of this pandemic. And if it means that I drive around and check whether or not people are in compliance, I am happy to do it."

In reality, the city's police force has been the true enforcers of Illinois' stay-at-home order and Lightfoot's restriction.

Since March 25, the day Lightfoot ordered the lakefront and parks closed, police have dispersed 2,264 groups of 10 people or more, police spokesman Tom Ahern said. Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck issued a warning then that the time for educating was over and the time for enforcement was ramping up. On Friday, Ahern said officers had written 11 citations and made 17 arrests on disorderly charges after refusing to disperse.

That low number, Ahern said, indicates people are dispersing when ordered.