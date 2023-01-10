Chris Oberheim honored with naming of I-72 between Champaign, Decatur

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers approved a resolution naming the portion of Interstate 72 between Decatur and Champaign for slain Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim.
The resolution, approved unanimously by the Senate last April and in the House Tuesday evening, deems the stretch "Officer Oberheim Memorial Highway."
It requests that the Illinois Department of Transportation "erect at suitable locations ... appropriate plaques or signs" acknowledging the designation.
Oberheim was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Champaign in May 2021. He was 44.
His death led to the creation of Peacemaker Project 703, which advocates for heightened respect for law enforcement officers. The group, led by his widow, Amber Oberheim, gets its name from Oberheim's badge number.
The resolution "supersedes" an earlier House resolution that would have named South Side Drive in Decatur from U.S. 51 to Illinois 48 for Oberheim, according to state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, who sponsored both measures.
PHOTOS: Honoring slain Champaign officer who began career in Decatur
Christopher Oberheim 1 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 2 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 3 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 4 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 5 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 6 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 7 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 8 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 9 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 10 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 11 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 12 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 13 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 14 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 15 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 16 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Christopher Oberheim 17 052021.JPG
Loclas were among those on hand Thursday along Oakland Avenue in Decatur to pay their respects to fallen Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was fatally shot Wednesday after responding to a report of a domestic situation.
Clay Jackson
Contact Brenden Moore at
brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.