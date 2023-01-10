 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Oberheim honored with naming of I-72 between Champaign, Decatur

Police officers stand at attention in May 2021 as Officer Chris Oberheim's body is placed in a hearse headed for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery. 

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers approved a resolution naming the portion of Interstate 72 between Decatur and Champaign for slain Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim. 

The resolution, approved unanimously by the Senate last April and in the House Tuesday evening, deems the stretch "Officer Oberheim Memorial Highway."  

It requests that the Illinois Department of Transportation "erect at suitable locations ... appropriate plaques or signs" acknowledging the designation.

Oberheim was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Champaign in May 2021. He was 44.

His death led to the creation of Peacemaker Project 703, which advocates for heightened respect for law enforcement officers. The group, led by his widow, Amber Oberheim, gets its name from Oberheim's badge number.

The resolution "supersedes" an earlier House resolution that would have named South Side Drive in Decatur from U.S. 51 to Illinois 48 for Oberheim, according to state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, who sponsored both measures. 

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

