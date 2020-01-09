Christian County official testifies before Congress about election security

WASHINGTON — Christian County's top election official testified before members of Congress Thursday about election security.

Christian County Clerk and Recorder Michael Gianasi appeared in front of the Committee on House Administration and talked about pressure to guard against cyber attacks and other threats.

The ranking GOP member on the committee is U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, of Taylorville, who invited Gianasi to speak about "increasing election security to protect the integrity of our elections," said Ashley Phelps, a spokeswoman for the congressman, in an email.

"Excited to have my home county clerk testify before the committee I lead today. Christian County Clerk Michael Gianasi will discuss what smaller counties like his are doing to ensure our elections remain secure at the local level," Davis said on Twitter before the hearing.

The committee has come under additional attention recently because of Russia's efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential race and concerns that Iran may do the same in light of the recent escalating tension in the Middle East.