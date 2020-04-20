Clock ticking on Illinois fair maps amendment as priorities shift

A combined 47 legislators are sponsors of the amendment and many are at least for tweaks to the process, but they also are cognizant of the General Assembly having no return date in the foreseeable future.

"It'd be a shame if we didn't have an opportunity to debate that (fair maps amendment)," said Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield. "If the May 3 deadline holds, in which I believe it probably will, if it holds it's going to be very difficult for us to get that accomplished."

Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, supports the concept, but thinks the current proposal needs modification.

"It's very narrow, but it's important and I think it needs to change slightly in order to best reflect the people of the state and the needs of the diverse communities in the state," Manar said. "But having said all that, I think it's going to be a challenge to act on any number of things for us and this would be one of those."

The May 3 deadline must hold, however. There is no option for an extension because under state law, for a constitutional amendment to appear on the general election ballot, it must be approved by the legislature at least six months before that election, which this year is Nov. 3.

But McMillan said the group hasn't given up on May 3 yet.