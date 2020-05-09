Column: Davis makes list of 10 most vulnerable U.S. representatives

Davis this year is an honorary co-chair of President Donald Trump's campaign in Illinois, though in 2016, shortly before the election when the "Access Hollywood" tape of Trump talking about grabbing women came out, Davis said in a statement that he and his wife taught their children to respect women, and he could not vote for Trump. He called Trump's comments at the time "abhorrent" and "inexcusable."

Biden has denied the alleged assault on Reade, while Trump has denied allegations of sexual misconduct or assault from several women.

Elsewhere in the campaign for the 13th, the gun violence prevention organization Giffords ? founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a 2012 assassination attempt in Arizona ? has endorsed Londrigan, as it did in 2018. The group supports the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which passed the House but not the Senate. Londrigan supports it, and Davis, like most Republicans, voted against it.

"As a parent of three children, Betsy wants to make sure that that they feel safe in their communities," the Giffords group said. "As someone who comes from a family of gun owners, Betsy knows what responsible gun ownership looks like."