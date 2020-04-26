Column: Democrats plan to name LaHood opponent

Chicago-based U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer ruled Thursday that just 10% of the usual signatures will be needed for independent candidates and most Green and Libertarian Party candidates. Also being allowed is gathering of signatures via computer. And while the filing deadline for independents and new party candidates had been June 22, it was moved back, so the filing period is now July 31-Aug. 7.

Gill said he thinks it would be "terrible" for LaHood, who is an honorary chair of President Donald Trump's campaign in Illinois, to go unopposed. He said he thinks GOP House members "have to stand up and explain their record and their support for the president."

LaHood political director Jim Reis said LaHood "is proud ... of his record advocating for the district, ensuring good constituent service, and voting for the values of his constituents."

Gill is still involved in a federal court case ? now at a stage before the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ? stemming from 2016 and seeking to have petition requirements lowered for independents seeking to run for Congress. He fought to get on the ballot in the 13th as an independent that year.