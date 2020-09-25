ComEd agrees to testify before special committee investigating Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan

In addition to ComEd, Republicans on the committee have requested voluntary testimony from Madigan, longtime confidant and lobbyist Michael McClain, and other former executives and lobbyists with the utility and parent company Exelon.

Madigan, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, has dismissed Durkin’s petition as a “political stunt." Spokesman Steve Brown said Thursday that he is “not aware of any decision” by the speaker on whether he will appear before the committee.

The six-member panel could subpoena witnesses, but that would require one of three Democrats to vote with the three Republicans to compel testimony. One Democrat also would have to side with Republicans for the special committee to approve a charge against Madigan.

Lausch’s office sent a letter last week to Welch and the committee’s top Republican, Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon, outlining how legislators can conduct their inquiry without interfering with the criminal investigation.

The U.S. attorney’s office would object, for example, to lawmakers asking witnesses about grand jury proceedings or their conversations with federal authorities, among other subjects.