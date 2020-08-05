ComEd pleads not guilty in federal bribery case; prosecution to be deferred for three years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ComEd pleaded not guilty to an expansive federal bribery charge Wednesday during what will likely be its final court hearing until 2023.

The plea was a formality, since the company has entered an agreement to defer prosecution. ComEd will pay a record $200 million fine and cooperate in the ongoing probe of its lobbying practices in Springfield in exchange for the charges being dropped at the end of the agreement period.

In announcing the charges last month, prosecutors accused ComEd of orchestrating a “yearslong bribery scheme” involving jobs, contracts and payments to allies of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Prosecutors said the utility attempted to “influence and reward” Madigan by providing financial benefits to some of those close to him, often through Downstate lobbyist Michael McClain, a key confidant and adviser at the center of the probe.

Madigan, the nation’s longest-serving speaker and Illinois Democratic Party chairman, has not been charged with any wrongdoing and is identified in court papers as “Public Official A.”