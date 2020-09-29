Committee of top executives comes out against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax amendment

The state’s current personal income tax rate is 4.95%. Supporters of the graduated tax, backed by organized labor and Democratic allies, say that 97% of Illinoisans -- those who make $250,000 or less -- would pay the same if not less in income taxes. They contend the current flat-tax mandate unfairly puts a higher tax burden on lower incomes to pay the state’s bills.

Opponents representing the business community and its Republican allies in the legislature contend a graduated tax would hurt small business owners who pay their business taxes through the personal income tax, cost jobs and fuel an exodus of wealthy taxpayers from the state.

In its statement, the Civic Committee said it “could support a graduated income tax as part of a comprehensive plan” that includes new tax revenues, spending cuts “and reforms far more substantial than the projected revenues from the graduated income tax.”

If it is adopted by voters, the graduated-rate tax is projected to raise about $1.2 billion for the final half of the current budget year and generate more than $3 billion over a full spending year.

