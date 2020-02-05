Committee presses for automatic voter registration answers (copy)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Secretary of state officials, who took responsibility for the errors, said legislative solutions are not necessary to address lawmaker concerns. Ultimately, Maddox said, “there is no part of this that is not going to be reviewed.”

Jeff Clines, director of information technology for the agency, added that his staff is “testing and reviewing” the programs in place to ensure there are no other problems and are “looking for opportunities” to better the system.

Maddox said the office plans to add an “exit button” to the signature pad, as recommended by the elections board. It will enable those applying for a driver’s license to not be added to the state’s voter rolls. The office also plans to make that opt-out language more clear.

Officials did not clearly indicate whether more training for the roughly 2,300 Department of Motor Services employees — who are on the “front-lines” of automatic voter registration, Butler said — is needed. Currently, regional managers receive memos detailing policies, procedures and best practices. Managers then work with attendants on how to execute those.

Brenda Glahn, senior legal advisor for the secretary of state’s office, said the office is “always looking for ways, if we see that a particular error (has been made), we certainly will send out another memo.”