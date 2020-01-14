Comptroller to lawmakers: No more pay for time not worked

Altering lawmakers’ pay during terms for which they are elected is unconstitutional, a spokesperson for Mendoza said, which is why the measure’s effective date is later.

Murphy said he sent a letter to Mendoza and Castro asking for their support on his bill and offering to help ensure the initiative, in whatever form, is successful this legislative session.

The “bottom line,” Murphy said, “is let’s just get this done,” no matter whose name is on the final version.

“We have got to do whatever we can to get the trust back of the people, and we have to earn it,” he added. “Bills like this show that we’re serious about doing the right thing.”

A spokesperson for Mendoza said the resignations of former Chicago Democrats Sen. Martin Sandoval and Rep. Luis Arroyo, both “egregious examples,” indicate the need for a statutory change.

Sandoval, whose Capitol office and home were raided by federal agents, announced on Nov. 27 he would resign his position to avoid “distraction to the important work that needs to be accomplished.” His last day as a state lawmaker was Jan. 1.