Congressional primaries in Illinois set up highly anticipated general elections in some cases, pretty much decide winners in others

Ives has billed her election as part of a larger movement against big government.

“Do you want more government in your life or do you want more freedom?” she asked. “I stand on the side of freedom. I know that you are the solution to your problems, not some bureaucrats in D.C.”

Ives has raised nearly $610,000 and began the year with $313,366 on hand. Kinzler raised more than $150,000, including $101,000 in personal loans to his campaign, and had $145,534 to start the year.

Ives is backed by Roskam as well as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and several conservative groups, including the House Freedom Fund, an outgrowth of the tea party movement among Republicans in Congress.

Downstate, another woman has gained the Freedom Fund’s support in her bid for the Republican nomination to replace 12-term GOP Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville, who is retiring from the 15th Congressional District seat.

Mary Miller, 60, who grew up in Naperville, is the wife of first-term Republican state Rep. Chris Miller of Oakland, where the couple runs a grain and livestock farm. Mary Miller, who backed Ives’ challenge to Rauner, also teaches children through a network of home schools.