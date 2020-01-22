Congressman Rodney Davis: Illinois voter mishap could have national implications

A spokesman for the elections board said it’s not certain all of the individuals actually are non-citizens because some people accidentally check the wrong box on their applications.

Of those, however, 545 had their registrations finalized, according to the elections board, and 16 actually cast ballots in Illinois elections in 2018 and 2019.

White’s office initially notified the elections board of the error on Dec. 18, 2019. It has sent notices to the affected voters advising them of the error and admonishing them not to vote. It is also working with local election officials to help them remove those individuals from their voter rolls.

Republicans in the Illinois House began calling for hearings as soon as news reports about the error were published. And on Wednesday, they called for even more action, suggesting the entire program should be put on hold until officials can be certain such an error won’t happen again.