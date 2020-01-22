Congressman Rodney Davis: Illinois voter mishap could have national implications (copy)

“As any mistakes affecting voter registration are very serious, I am calling representatives from the Secretary of State’s office to come before the House Executive Committee next week in order to provide legislators with answers on how this occurred and clarify what steps are being taken to ensure it will never happen again,” Welch said. “The Secretary’s office has pledged full and transparent cooperation with lawmakers on this issue.”

Suspension of the program would not prevent people from registering to vote at motor vehicle offices because that is required under a federal law known as the National Voter Registration Act, also known as the “motor voter law.”

Bourne was joined by several other Illinois Republicans at the news conference, including Davis, who said the problems that Illinois experienced could have national implications. He said that’s because the Democratic majority in the U.S. House is pushing legislation to take automatic voter registration nationwide.

“We're seeing in states like Illinois, that have gone through motor voter decades ago, that there are still problems when it comes to implementation that need to be corrected,” Davis said.