Congressman Rodney Davis on panel advising President Trump on reopening the economy
0 comments
top story

Congressman Rodney Davis on panel advising President Trump on reopening the economy

  • 0
112619-blm-loc-10davis (copy)

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R.-Taylorville, answers questions during an event at Heartland Community College on Nov. 25. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, will represent Illinois on a bipartisan task force advising President Donald Trump on reopening the economy shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Up until last month, we had months of record-low unemployment and historic economic growth, but this pandemic has halted everything and now we need to figure out how we get through this and back to a booming economy," Davis said in a statement. "I believe we can start by ensuring the administration has the resources needed to continue to implement successful programs, like the Paycheck Protection Program, to help businesses now."

The program had been providing loans to small businesses during the pandemic, but it stopped accepting applications because it ran out of money.

Thirty-two members of the House are on the panel, called the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group. About two-thirds of the U.S. Senate are part of the group as well, including U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, both Democrats. Durbin is the Senate's No. 2 leader on the Democratic side.

By Friday, Trump intends to issue guidelines to states for easing restrictions. He has clashed with governors after saying that he has "total" authority to nullify restrictions imposed at the state and local level.

The White House in a statement said a call was held Thursday with members and they "discussed the rapidly expanding access to COVID-19 diagnostic and anti-body tests, ventilators, face masks, and other" equipment in addition to how to reopen the economy. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News