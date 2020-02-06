Court monitor says anti-patronage efforts hampered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ‘unproductive’ restrictions on communications with state agencies

It’s not known how widely the contracts are used, but relying on data from the state comptroller, Brennan’s court filing says the state paid 1,700 contractual workers in 2019, many of whom also were paid in 2018, “suggesting that the (personal services contract) or temporary employee process is used for extended periods of time.”

“The overuse of temporary employees is a process ripe for manipulation and can result in unfair advantages for those employees selected for temporary employment outside the usual onboarding process,” Brennan’s filing says.

Although not mentioned in the court filing, one example of an employee hired on contract is Forrest Ashby, a former longtime state worker and Pritzker campaign consultant whose name surfaced in a controversial email first reported by WBEZ.

Former Commonwealth Edison lobbyist Mike McClain, a close confidant of House Speaker Michael Madigan, wrote to officials in then-Gov. Pat Quinn’s administration in July 2012 seeking leniency for Ashby in a disciplinary matter because he “kept his mouth shut” about “ghost workers, the rape in Champaign and other items."