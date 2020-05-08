COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout adds emotional element to battle over Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated income tax plan

Fulks counters that if the proposed amendment doesn’t pass, then all Illinoisans, not just the wealthy, will likely face an income-tax increase through the flat tax.

“Undoubtedly, (the graduated tax) is going to bring in additional revenue that we’re going to need to fund things like social services that a number of people who most likely got hit the hardest during the pandemic depend on,” Fulks said.

“We were never going to try to sell this as a fix-all Band-Aid for the economy. This is about changing the trajectory of the state and putting us on a path towards fiscal sustainability,” he said.

Vote Yes for Fairness, funded with $5 million from the wealthy Pritzker, spent $610,000 in the first three months of this year, largely on payroll and organization. The Vote Yes for Fair Tax committee, backed by organized labor, had nearly $400,000 available on April 1 and has raised another $73,000 in cash and other help since.

The opposition groups have not yet shown any funding to fuel their efforts in financial reports filed with the State Board of Elections. But they are expected to heavily tap the business community and its political allies for funding.