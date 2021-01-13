Criminal justice reform package will head to governor (copy) (copy)

The chief said that is why none of the legislators pushing the bill through the legislature came in advance to seek police opinions on what they proposed. “They don’t want to know the truth, I think they want to hide behind legislation instead,” he added.

“They don’t want to know what the root causes (of crime) are because they don't want to fix the root causes,” the chief said. “It’s easier to pick on the police and say the police are at fault. And when crime rises because of this bill, they will blame that on the police as well.”

Getz said many of the lawmakers who voted for HB 3653 could have had no idea what most of it said. He said the State Senate received it at 3 a.m. and had passed it — all 700 pages of it — by 4 a.m. He said even lawmakers like State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, who was aware of law enforcement’s objections, chose to vote for the “party line” anyway.

“But we will continue to do our jobs and we will continue to protect our citizens,” Getz added. “But when things get worse, voters need to reach out to the politicians who voted for this.”