Criminal justice reform package will head to governor (copy) (copy)

DECATUR — Disgusted by the passage of a new criminal justice and police reform bill by Springfield lawmakers, Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz accused politicians of scapegoating law enforcement for problems legislators don’t want to fix.
House Bill 3653, which was approved by an early Wednesday morning vote, creates a task force to explore issues like making it easier to sue police officers, and will end cash bail in Illinois by 2023; Governor J.B. Pritzker has already indicated he will sign it.
Getz said Thursday that re-examining police legal protections and smoothing the way for violent criminals to be released isn’t going to help drain a rising tide of violent crime. He said there is scope for bail reform, but lawmakers need to consult police before just charging ahead regardless.
Getz also accused lawmakers of being unwilling to take a hard look at the roots of crime, and said the majority of the violence his officers confront is what he calls “Black on Black” crime: people in African-American neighborhoods being shot, wounded or killed by assailants who are also Black. Getz said facing the causes of deep societal problems that cause such crime, and making the kind of investment needed to do something about it, isn’t a popular subject with politicians.
The chief said that is why none of the legislators pushing the bill through the legislature came in advance to seek police opinions on what they proposed. “They don’t want to know the truth, I think they want to hide behind legislation instead,” he added.
“They don’t want to know what the root causes (of crime) are because they don't want to fix the root causes,” the chief said. “It’s easier to pick on the police and say the police are at fault. And when crime rises because of this bill, they will blame that on the police as well.”
Getz said many of the lawmakers who voted for HB 3653 could have had no idea what most of it said. He said the State Senate received it at 3 a.m. and had passed it — all 700 pages of it — by 4 a.m. He said even lawmakers like State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, who was aware of law enforcement’s objections, chose to vote for the “party line” anyway.
“But we will continue to do our jobs and we will continue to protect our citizens,” Getz added. “But when things get worse, voters need to reach out to the politicians who voted for this.”
Final Senate passage of what's known as the "criminal justice omnibus bill" came after a grueling 20 hours of politicking during Tuesday’s lame duck session. The House followed suit Wednesday morning, clearing the way for the bill to head to the governor.
The legislation is made up of several provisions that touch all facets of the criminal justice system. The Pretrial Fairness Act, a longtime passion project to end cash bail in Illinois by Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, and a complete overhaul of police certification crafted by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, were both absorbed into the omnibus package.
The legislation, an initiative of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, was tied to a new amendment to House Bill 3653, introduced in the early-morning hours Wednesday following mostly private negotiations that stripped down many controversial provisions in the bill.
The bill found strong opposition from law enforcement organizations, saying it was rushed through without proper discussions.
Many of the most debated aspects, such as ending qualified immunity for law enforcement, were reduced or removed from the bill. Points of contention were highlighted over three days of subject matter hearings in the House, where Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, also a sponsor of the bill and chairman of the Judiciary Criminal Committee, fielded testimony and criticism from Republicans on the committee and representatives from the Illinois Association of Chiefs and Police and the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association.
Still, the scaled down version that made it to the Senate floor was attacked by Republican lawmakers who said its changes were too drastic and would negatively impact the safety of Illinois communities. Some Democratic senators joined Republicans in voting against the bill or didn’t vote at all.
The legislation also includes:
- Effective Jan. 1, 2023, all bail bonds and conditions of bail will be replaced by a system of pretrial release to be developed by the Illinois courts based on a detainee’s alleged crime, their risk of not appearing for their court date, and the threat or danger they may pose to the community if released. The original version of the bill abolished cash bail effective immediately, but that was extended by two years to accommodate the transition and allow for uniform standards to be developed.
- A statewide use-of-force standards by 2022 while making changes to what are acceptable and unacceptable uses of force in Illinois statute. The bill provides that use of force is permissible only when an officer has determined it is necessary to defend either themselves or others from bodily harm when making an arrest. When a suspect is attempting to escape, officers would not be permitted to use deadly force to stop them, unless that person cannot be apprehended at a later date and is likely to harm others.
- Suspects in custody must be able to make three phone calls within three hours of being taken into police custody.
One of the largest changes to the bill was the gutting of a provision that would have ended qualified immunity for officers, eliminating their protection from liability in civil suits if they violated rights guaranteed in the Illinois Constitution.
Instead, the legislation creates a yearlong Task Force on Constitutional Rights and Remedies, an 18-member body that will investigate and develop procedures to protect constitutional rights and remedies should those rights be violated. The task force will specifically look at qualified immunity as applied to law enforcement.
A report with policy recommendations must be submitted to the governor’s office and the General Assembly by May, with the task force being dissolved by the legislation at the start of the new year.
A police certification provision backed by the attorney general’s office was also added to the bill. It gives the state more power over who can be a member of law enforcement and makes it easier to decertify and terminate the employment of problematic officers.
Before this legislation, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board could decertify an officer only if they were convicted of a felony or a limited set of misdemeanors such as offering a bribe, prostitution or criminal sex abuse.
The criminal justice omnibus bill grants ILETSB greater discretion to decertify officers based on whether a Certification Review Board determines they violated conduct guidelines.
Under this new legislation, the Law Enforcement Officer-Worn Body Camera Act is amended so that all law enforcement agencies must eventually use body cameras.
The largest agencies must have body cameras in place by 2022, while all agencies, no matter how small, must have body cameras implemented by 2025.
Originally, this provision was touted as the “defund the police” bill by law enforcement groups opposing the Black Caucus legislation due to a non-compliance penalty that reduced how much state funding municipalities received for each year law enforcement agencies under their control violated the mandate.
Now, compliance is rewarded and the penalty has been removed, with ILETSB giving preference in grant funding to agencies following the mandate.