Davis, LaHood voice dissent on passing of infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, called it a "tax-and-spend blowout."

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria said it paves the way for an extreme reconciliation bill that includes "crippling tax hikes."

The two Central Illinois congressmen sounded off in Friday night statements their resentment for the House's passage of a $1 trillion package for road and other infrastructure projects. A majority of Democrat representatives gave their thumbs up for the bill and were joined by 13 Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger was the sole GOP member from Illinois who gave his approval at roll call. He announced Oct. 29 he will not seek re-election. The Chicago Tribune reported he has not ruled out a presidential bid.

Davis said he was beyond disappointed that President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats linked bipartisan infrastructure investment to what the congressman described as a "reckless" multi-trillion-dollar spending proposal.

"At a time when inflation is persisting and the prices of goods and services continue to rise, we cannot afford pouring over three-trillion dollars of new government spending into the economy, particularly after the Democrats passed their nearly-two-trillion-dollar spending bill earlier this year," he said.

He called for Congress to stop the spending, start addressing the supply chain crisis, and get inflation under control.

"That's what American families need," he said.

LaHood said he voted no on a bill that enables Democrats to push a tax and spending agenda with reconciliation, a process which he added was initiated by the president and Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the behest of radical Democrats.

An extreme reconciliation spending bill with debilitating tax hikes, he said, will eliminate domestic jobs and prompt outsourcing, hurt small businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic, and worsen the labor shortage.

LaHood said if Democrats had wanted bipartisan input on the bill, they would have brought it forward through regular order when it passed the Senate in August.

"Instead, they tied the two bills together to accomplish a radical social agenda that will leave future generations of taxpayers footing the bill," the congressman said.

"I have consistently advocated for responsible infrastructure investment in our roads, bridges, inland waterways, and rural broadband," LaHood continued. "I will continue to advocate for the transportation and infrastructure needs of my district, but I will not take part in helping the Democrats and Speaker Pelosi pass their irresponsible and partisan reconciliation package."

Six House Democrats broke from party lines to vote down the bill, including Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

The Associated Press reported the infrastructure bill would create "legions of jobs" and put huge sums toward highways, mass transit, broadband, airport, drinking and waste water, electrical grids and other projects. Five moderates agreed to back the bill once the Congressional Budget Office's estimates were consistent with initial figures provided by congressional tax analysts and the Biden administration, the report added.

Additionally, it heads to the Senate, where West Virginia's Sen. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are looking to make cuts to the bill.

A 10-year, $1.85 trillion social and environmental package was postponed until later this month following demands from moderates for a cost estimate from the CBO. Originally sized at $3.5 trillion, moderates pulled leaders to roughly half the cost.

The AP reported it would have given many American help with health care costs, in addition to caring for the elderly and raising children. Over a half-trillion in tax breaks would have gone to incentives for clean energy and electric vehicles, and Democrats recently tacked on provisions to restore a new paid family leave program and work permits for immigrants.

Republicans said it's too expensive and will hurt the economy. The AP reported it would by funded by tax hikes for wealthier Americans and big corporations.

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, suggested per the AP report that other progressives would oppose the infrastructure bill unless both measures were voted on together.

