Davis, Londrigan clash on health care, abortion, taxes, campaign money

On abortion, the candidates were asked how they would deal with the issue if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn the Roe vs. Wade decision that made the procedure legal.

"I'm proudly able to stand here and say , outside the cases of rape, incest or death of the mother, I want to protect the unborn," Davis said.

"I trust women to make their own decisions about their own bodies without the government interfering in those very personal medical decisions, period," Londrigan said. She said overturning the Affordable Care Act would "put women back into the dark ages."

On taxes, Davis said he was glad to vote for the bill, signed by President Donald Trump, that he said lowered taxes, brought jobs back to the United States from overseas, and got the economy moving

"My opponent clearly doesn't like our tax cut bill that put money in your pockets, so she wants to raise your taxes," Davis said, noting that Londrigan is also for the state of Illinois constitutional amendment that would allow a graduated income tax, which Davis opposes.

But Londrigan called the tax bill signed by President Trump in 2017 a "tax scam" that "resulted in companies like Amazon and Netflix paying nothing."