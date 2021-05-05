DCFS reform law officially renamed 'Ta'Naja's Law'

Ta'Naja's mother, Twanka L. Davis, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Davis' boyfriend, Anthony Myers, was convicted of first-degree murder last year and was sentenced to 30 years.

DCFS first made contact with the family in December 2017, when Ta'Naja was removed from the home. She was later placed with her father, Dartavius Barnes. After another call alleging abuse, she returned to DCFS custody in June 2018.

Two and a half months later, she was returned to Davis and Myers' custody. A judge ordered the cast closed in October 2018, based upon the recommendation of Webster Cantrell Hall, the Decatur agency that acted on behalf of the state to oversee her care.

Her case is one of several high-profile deaths of children who had been in custody of DCFS, prompting lawmakers and advocates to call for reform.

Under the law, DCFS caseworkers must now check in all areas of the home, rather than just the living room. Immunizations of children who have been returned to their parents must be up to date.

If multiple children are returned home at different times, each individual child must receive a minimum of six months of aftercare services from the date that he or she returns home.