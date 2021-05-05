DCFS reform law officially renamed 'Ta'Naja's Law'

SPRINGFIELD — Legislation addressing shortcomings in the Department of Child and Family Services following the tragic death of 2-year-old Ta'Naja Barnes has now officially been named in the Decatur child's honor.
The Illinois House on Wednesday adopted a resolution renaming House Bill 1551, signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in August 2019, "Ta'Naja's Law." The girl died of extreme neglect and abuse in February 2019, four months after her case with DCFS had been closed.
"It's a very heartwarming day to rename the bill in Ta'Naja's honor, and yet it's also a sad day because it reminds us of what she and so many other children have been through," said state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, the resolution's sponsor. "And it shows us that we have more work to be done, but it also shows us that HB 1551 has made some true differences in children's lives."
Police found the 2-year-old's cold, lifeless body wrapped in a urine-soaked blanket in a Decatur home officers described as filthy and rodent-infested.
Ta'Naja's mother, Twanka L. Davis, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Davis' boyfriend, Anthony Myers, was convicted of first-degree murder last year and was sentenced to 30 years.
DCFS first made contact with the family in December 2017, when Ta'Naja was removed from the home. She was later placed with her father, Dartavius Barnes. After another call alleging abuse, she returned to DCFS custody in June 2018.
Two and a half months later, she was returned to Davis and Myers' custody. A judge ordered the cast closed in October 2018, based upon the recommendation of Webster Cantrell Hall, the Decatur agency that acted on behalf of the state to oversee her care.
Her case is one of several high-profile deaths of children who had been in custody of DCFS, prompting lawmakers and advocates to call for reform.
Under the law, DCFS caseworkers must now check in all areas of the home, rather than just the living room. Immunizations of children who have been returned to their parents must be up to date.
If multiple children are returned home at different times, each individual child must receive a minimum of six months of aftercare services from the date that he or she returns home.
In Ta'Naja's case, aftercare services continued for six months after her younger brother was returned to the household in March 2018, but Ta'Naja was returned months later and did not receive six months of services in that home.