Decatur leaders join call for funding of state revenue sharing program

If the amendment passes, the LGDF funding would remain flat from current-year levels at a 5% reduction from statutory levels. The budget proposal lays out only Pritzker’s budget priorities, however, and the General Assembly must approve any budget before it can become law.

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, who attended the news conference, said his city just passed a budget that included full LGDF funding.

“Anytime you put on hold funds that are due the municipalities, it creates an issue,” he said, adding the city “would have to prioritize” spending in the event of LGDF cuts, as every 5% decrease in funding would cost the city about $650,000.

The group is also backing legislation to reinstate the original statutory requirement of 10% of income tax contributions to LGDF. Municipalities receive a prorated portion of 5.8% of personal income tax revenues and 6.5% of corporate tax revenues, Cole said.

Local taxing authority

The group also announced backing for measures to increase the ability of non-home rule municipalities to levy certain taxes.