DECATUR — Ahead of an expected overhaul of the city's video gaming ordinance, the city council is seeking input from residents on the path forward.

Decatur residents are being asked to fill out a six-question online survey, which among other questions, asks if the city has too many businesses with video gaming and if residents would be willing to pay higher taxes to replace lost revenue from a reduction in video gaming.

There were 89 establishments and 519 video gaming terminals in Decatur as of April, according to the Illinois Gaming Board, the second-highest of any city in the state. Last year, the machines raked in nearly $46 million in revenue, including a nearly $2.3 million cut for the city.

However, there has been some disdain over the widespread proliferation of gaming in the city, including among the city council. So much so, the council approved a six-month moratorium on the issuance of new video gaming licenses in January.

This pause, according to city officials, is a placeholder as staff works on more comprehensive ordinances to close loopholes in the city's alcoholic beverage code that are being abused by some business owners to add video gaming.

A draft ordinance, available to view on the city's website, includes changes such as requiring that annual revenue from video gaming not exceed 60% for bars and restaurants and prohibiting video gaming in liquor stores.

The survey can be found at decaturil.gov/your-input/.

