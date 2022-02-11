Decatur, state tax revenues rebound from COVID downturn

DECATUR — Two years into the pandemic, the lingering effects of state-issued mitigations and shutdowns on state and municipal revenues remains murky.

The American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed in March 2021, included $350 billion in aid to states and local governments, which reported more than $117 billion in revenue losses in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Decatur and statewide, some of those revenues have returned and ARPA funds are being put toward projects and infrastructure investments that might not otherwise have been possible.

Illinois

With chronic fiscal problems that preceded the pandemic, there was no state in a worse position than Illinois to deal with its economic fallout.

As typically-reliable revenue streams from sales and income tax receipts dried up, state lawmakers in May 2020 approved a budget for fiscal year 2021 that authorized up to $5 billion in borrowing to make ends meet.

Of that, Illinois borrowed $3.2 billion from the federal government’s Municipal Liquidity Facility, a COVID-era lender of last resort for state and local governments in need of cash flow. Illinois was the only state to utilize the fund.

The borrowing, plus better-than-expected revenues, helped the state close a projected $3.9 billion budget shortfall in fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30 last year.

In fiscal year 2022, through ARPA, the state received $8.1 billion in federal stimulus funds while the economy grew at the fastest rate since 1984. This meant even more tax revenue into state coffers.

Of the stimulus funds allocated to the state, about $2.5 billion was spent in the current year's budget while about $2 billion was used to replace lost revenues. This leaves about $3.5 billion unallocated.

The Governor's Office of Budget and Management projected earlier this month a $1.7 billion budget surplus for the current fiscal year and is projecting a surplus for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

"I think the state of Illinois is similar to many other state and local governments across the country that have seen revenue performance be better than expected," said Amanda Kass, associate director of the Government Finance Research Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago. "And so the surplus is largely a function of actual revenue performance exceeding estimates that were often taking a conservative view and being cautious about the impact of COVID on the economy."

Last month, Comptroller Susana Mendoza made the final payment on the state's MLF loan — two years ahead of schedule. Perhaps what's most telling is the state paid it down with soaring tax revenue, not federal relief dollars.

At the same time, the state has made a significant dent in its bill backlog. It is now about $2.9 billion, down from nearly $16.7 billion in 2017 and about $5.3 billion in July 2020.

Decatur

Already dealing with stagnating revenue sources and growing costs from long-term pension obligations, a global pandemic is not what the doctor ordered for Decatur.

Businesses were closed, sending sales tax receipts off a cliff. Same for hotel tax revenue. And with a jump in the unemployment rate, income tax receipts took a temporary dip.

"So all of our revenue sources were dried up," said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "And how do you recover from that? Even gaming was shut down and we get a lot of money from gaming. So, it was really cause for concern."

However, rounds of federal stimulus dollars and a strong, faster-than-expected economic rebound have put the city in better-than-expected position now heading into year three of the pandemic.

All in all, the city reported just about $3 million in revenue loss in fiscal year 2020.

And like many state and local governments budgeting for 2021, Decatur city officials took a conservative approach, with city manager Scot Wrighton acknowledging in a November interview with the Herald & Review that the economic recovery, which drove more sales tax dollars into city coffers, “was probably underestimated by us.”

The city expected to collect just over $74 million in general fund revenues in 2021 but ended up with more than $80 million. Most of it was driven by strong tax revenue.

The city expected to receive about $21.75 million from sales taxes in 2021 but ended up with more than $23.6 million. Income tax receipts were projected to jump from an budgeted $8.2 million to an actual $10.1 million.

Wrighton said that because of this, "the city's budget is not in trouble" and there would not be a need for "radical reductions in service delivery."

Adding to the better fiscal picture has been the infusion of federal COVID-19 stimulus funds through ARPA. Decatur received just over $34 million, which can be spent through fiscal year 2025.

About half that total was allocated in the 2021 budget, with about $9 million spent on high-priority water and sewer projects, including the replacement of a water clarifier at the South Water Treatment Plant, the separation of the combined sanitary and storm sewer system around Oakland and Grand avenues and the reduction of inflow and infiltration in the area around Division Street and Ellen Avenue.

Moore Wolfe said these projects were necessary and that the presence of one-time federal funds will allow the city to avoid water and sewer rate increases that would otherwise be needed to fund them.

"By being able to take that money and put it into that project, it's not money that we have to go back to the taxpayers and say, 'we've got to do this and so we've got to jack the rates up right now because, you know, clean water is really, really important.' So we're not going to do anything frivolous with this money," Moore Wolfe said.

Another $2 million went toward a plan to invest in the city's dilapidated housing stock, a major piece of its neighborhood revitalization initiative.

About $2.5 million went toward replacing lost tax revenue in the fiscal year 2020 budget and $1 million was allocated toward broadband expansion.

In the fiscal year 2022 budget passed in December, the council allocated the remaining funds, directing another $6 million toward water and sewer projects, $5 million toward a plan to rehabilitate the city's dilapidated housing stock, $2 million for demolitions and $1 million for more FLOCK cameras for the police department.

Though some have advocated for a greater portion of ARPA funds to be directed toward public safety initiatives, city officials believe infrastructure investments will be most beneficial in the long term.

"Everybody's made it very clear this is a one-time shot in the arm of revenue," said assistant city manager Jon Kindseth. "And so use it wisely, if I can say it that way. And so that is why, I think, the city is investing in needed infrastructure, in needed community development and neighborhood revitalization activities because we believe that those will pay dividends or returns long after 2024."

