Delegate county: What presidential candidates are getting Decatur-area support?

The following delegates from Central Illinois have indicated support for candidates in the presidential primary. Visit herald-review.com to see a complete state list.
Democratic delegates
Several candidates for president will appear on the Democratic ballot this year, even though some of the names have already dropped out of the race.
Not all candidates that remain in the race have full delegate slates on the ballot, either. Should a candidate win a delegate but not have one on the ballot in that district, the party has a process for naming a delegate at a later time.
13th District
Klobuchar
Carol McClaine, Champaign; John Bergee, Champaign; Anne M. Heiles, Urbana;
Carl Ernest Kasten, Carlinville
Sanders
Carol Ammons, Urbana; Jenn Carrillo, Bloomington; Pamella Gronemeyer, Glen Carbon;
Allan M. Axelrod, Urbana; Brian Wilens, Champaign
Yang
Teresa Brennan, Urbana; Gabriela Romero, Champaign; Khaled Messai, Urbana
Warren
Michelle Paul, Springfield; Michael Frerichs, Champaign; Emma Todd, Springfield; Craig Colbrook, Springfield; Lisa M. Stanley, Decatur
Biden
Sue Scherer, Decatur; Chuck Napier, Litchfield; Ellen Schanzle-Haskins, Springfield; Mark Robert Maddock, Champaign; Ada Owens, Decatur
15th District
Sanders
Amanda Benefiel, Marshall; Germaine Light, Danville; Mitchell Esslinger, Strasburg
Warren
Cynthia E. Cunningham, St. Joseph; Samuel Reiss, Sidney; Rachel Smith-Bolton, Mahomet
Biden
Natalie Phelps Finnie, Elizabethtown; Patrick H. Scates, Carmi; Vivian Robinson, Harrisburg
18th District
Klobuchar
You have free articles remaining.
Kim Kelley, Morton; Ambra Haake, Groveland; Lawrence (Larry) Ruemmler, Quincy; Kathleen Clark Kimmel, Hopewell
Sanders
Erin C. Brown, Pekin; Kelsey Harms, Bloomington; Andrew Spiro, Springfield; Emiliano Vera,
Bushnell
Yang
Jodi Brown, Manito; Laura Cordell, Peoria
Buttigieg
Patrick Cortesi, Bloomington; Jennifer Fray, Pittsfield
Biden
Billy Halstead, Peoria; Liz Brown-Reeves, Springfield; Jay Briney, Havana; Cherri A. Montgomery, Springfield
Warren
Bryen Johnson, Springfield; Jill Blair, Bloomington; Ben Isabel, Springfield; Radiance Campbell, Normal
Republican delegates
While there are three candidates for president on the Republican primary ballot, only President Donald Trump will have delegates on the ballot this year.
13th District
Martin Davis, Taylorville
Susan Gant Reynolds, Mt. Zion
Maria Vasquez, Urbana
15th District
Thomas "Chapin" Rose, Mahomet
Rhonda Belford, Rosiclare
Susan Petty, Effingham
18th District
Darin LaHood, Peoria
Sally Bomke, Springfield
Kathryn Sparrow, West Point