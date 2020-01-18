Delegate county: What presidential candidates are getting Decatur-area support?
Delegate county: What presidential candidates are getting Decatur-area support?

The following delegates from Central Illinois have indicated support for candidates in the presidential primary. Visit herald-review.com to see a complete state list. 

Democratic delegates

Several candidates for president will appear on the Democratic ballot this year, even though some of the names have already dropped out of the race.

Not all candidates that remain in the race have full delegate slates on the ballot, either. Should a candidate win a delegate but not have one on the ballot in that district, the party has a process for naming a delegate at a later time.

13th District

Klobuchar

Carol McClaine, Champaign; John Bergee, Champaign; Anne M. Heiles, Urbana;

Carl Ernest Kasten, Carlinville

Sanders

Carol Ammons, Urbana; Jenn Carrillo, Bloomington; Pamella Gronemeyer, Glen Carbon;

Allan M. Axelrod, Urbana; Brian Wilens, Champaign

Yang

Teresa Brennan, Urbana; Gabriela Romero, Champaign; Khaled Messai, Urbana

Warren

Michelle Paul, Springfield; Michael Frerichs, Champaign; Emma Todd, Springfield; Craig Colbrook, Springfield; Lisa M. Stanley, Decatur

Biden

Sue Scherer, Decatur; Chuck Napier, Litchfield; Ellen Schanzle-Haskins, Springfield; Mark Robert Maddock, Champaign; Ada Owens, Decatur

15th District

Sanders

Amanda Benefiel, Marshall; Germaine Light, Danville; Mitchell Esslinger, Strasburg

Warren

Cynthia E. Cunningham, St. Joseph; Samuel Reiss, Sidney; Rachel Smith-Bolton, Mahomet

Biden

Natalie Phelps Finnie, Elizabethtown; Patrick H. Scates, Carmi; Vivian Robinson, Harrisburg

18th District

Klobuchar

Kim Kelley, Morton; Ambra Haake, Groveland; Lawrence (Larry) Ruemmler, Quincy; Kathleen Clark Kimmel, Hopewell

Sanders

Erin C. Brown, Pekin; Kelsey Harms, Bloomington; Andrew Spiro, Springfield; Emiliano Vera,

Bushnell

Yang

Jodi Brown, Manito; Laura Cordell, Peoria

Buttigieg

Patrick Cortesi, Bloomington; Jennifer Fray, Pittsfield

Biden

Billy Halstead, Peoria; Liz Brown-Reeves, Springfield; Jay Briney, Havana; Cherri A. Montgomery, Springfield

Warren

Bryen Johnson, Springfield; Jill Blair, Bloomington; Ben Isabel, Springfield; Radiance Campbell, Normal

Republican delegates

While there are three candidates for president on the Republican primary ballot, only President Donald Trump will have delegates on the ballot this year.

13th District

Martin Davis, Taylorville

Susan Gant Reynolds, Mt. Zion

Maria Vasquez, Urbana

15th District

Thomas "Chapin" Rose, Mahomet

Rhonda Belford, Rosiclare

Susan Petty, Effingham

18th District

Darin LaHood, Peoria

Sally Bomke, Springfield

Kathryn Sparrow, West Point

 

 

