Delegate county: What presidential candidates are getting Decatur-area support?

The following delegates from Central Illinois have indicated support for candidates in the presidential primary. Visit herald-review.com to see a complete state list.

Democratic delegates

Several candidates for president will appear on the Democratic ballot this year, even though some of the names have already dropped out of the race.

Not all candidates that remain in the race have full delegate slates on the ballot, either. Should a candidate win a delegate but not have one on the ballot in that district, the party has a process for naming a delegate at a later time.

13th District

Klobuchar

Carol McClaine, Champaign; John Bergee, Champaign; Anne M. Heiles, Urbana;

Carl Ernest Kasten, Carlinville

Sanders

Carol Ammons, Urbana; Jenn Carrillo, Bloomington; Pamella Gronemeyer, Glen Carbon;

Allan M. Axelrod, Urbana; Brian Wilens, Champaign