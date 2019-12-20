Democratic state lawmaker who wore wire on fellow senator failed to report $50,000 condo sale profit, records show

Being found guilty of such an ethics violation would likely at most carry a fine. That pales in comparison to Link’s situation with federal authorities, who said in the Arroyo criminal complaint that the senator “expects to be charged with an offense relating to his false income tax returns" in 2016.

Sometime that year, Link became an FBI source in an ongoing probe of public corruption in Illinois, according to a court filing and a source. Federal authorities have not said how he came to be a source.

The FBI said it subsequently discovered in November 2016 that Link had filed a false income tax return, upping the stakes for his undercover cooperation as authorities said he sought a deal to lessen the punishment he may face.

Link repeatedly has denied that he is the state senator identified as “Cooperating Witness-1” who plays a starring role the criminal complaint filed against Arroyo. Sources, however, have confirmed Link is the state senator who wore a wire to record Arroyo allegedly offering a $2,500-a-month bribe.