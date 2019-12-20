Democratic state lawmaker who wore wire on fellow senator failed to report $50,000 condo sale profit, records show

Dennis Colucci was an associate of infamous Outfit hit man Harry Aleman. When Aleman was tried in 1977 for the murder of union organizer William Logan, Colucci was one of the hit man’s alibi witnesses, the Tribune reported at the time. Colucci testified that Aleman was hitting golf balls with him and two other men at a Melrose Park driving range the night Logan was shot and killed in 1972.

Aleman initially was found not guilty in a bench trial, but was retried after the judge in the case was revealed to have accepted a bribe to clear him. Aleman eventually was convicted of the murder and spent the rest of his life in prison.

Joseph Colucci did not return calls seeking comment, and his attorney declined to comment.

The same day Link sold his condo to the Lofranos, he bought a new, larger condo across town in Fort Myers. To do so, Link borrowed $146,400 in a personal loan from David Hochberg, a veteran mortgage broker known for advertising his various companies through radio and television.

The loan to Link was made via Hocks Inc., a company registered to Hochberg’s Northbrook home. Hochberg declined to elaborate on the terms of the loan, but said he understood why Link’s financial dealings were under scrutiny. “I understand Terry is under a lot of heat right now, I get it," he said.