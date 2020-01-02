10 Democrats, President Donald Trump, file for Illinois primary

More Democratic presidential candidates than were on a recent debate stage officially entered the March 17 Illinois primary race today, as filing for the office opened at the State Board of Elections.

While no candidates showed up in-person, campaign representatives filed nominating petitions for 10 Democratic presidential candidates. On the Republican side, only petitions for President Donald Trump had been filed by mid-morning. U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood of Peoria and Mike Bost of Murphysboro, as well as GOP State Chairman Tim Schneider, were in line for the 8 a.m. filing start to promote the president's re-election. Filing for presidential candidates and those who want to be elected as delegates to national political conventions runs through Friday.

Unless there are successful objections to any petitions filed, the Democratic field on the Illinois presidential primary ballot will include former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneurs Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and former Massachusetts Gov. Patrick Deval.