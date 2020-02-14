Democrats, Republicans call for new way to draw Illinois political maps

"When unfair maps are drawn, it is almost impossible to level the playing field," she said. "Gerrymandering is ruining our democracy."

The effect has been to create polarized political views that hurt chances to compromise.

Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, said changing the way maps are drawn to make competitive political districts is a way to combat corruption in the legislature.

"When legislators pick their own constituents, instead of the voters having the ability...to choose their own leaders, we end up in a circumstance where it is natural for many members of the General Assembly to decide to act outside of what is appropriate and proper," he said.

In order for the proposed amendment to appear on the November ballot, it would have to be approved by both the House and Senate by super majority three-fifths votes. House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, has opposed the idea of an independent panel drawing political maps for Congress and the General Assembly. A spokesman for recently elected Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said Harmon "has a history of working for redistricting reform and looks forward to reviewing this proposal."

Bush said it will be up to lawmakers to work around any potential opposition from legislative leaders.