Did you pack weed in your carry-on? Chicago airports now have boxes for dumping recreational marijuana before boarding a plane.

TSA doesn’t search for weed at security checkpoints, according to its website. But its agents are obligated to report any violations of federal law to local police, TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz said. TSA agents will not weigh the amount in travelers’ possession before turning them over to police, Koshetz said.

“In the event a substance that appears illegal is discovered during security screening, our officers will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer, who then follow their own procedures,” Koshetz said.

Illinois residents can legally possess up to 30 grams of marijuana, or about an ounce, in Illinois, and out-of-state residents can have half that.

The boxes are owned by the Chicago Department of Aviation and serviced by the police. Police officers will regularly empty the boxes, file a report for the items inside and dispose of any surrendered marijuana as they would narcotics, Huynh said.

The boxes were installed at each airport last week, just as legal weed sales began in Illinois.

Chicago airports weren’t the first to install marijuana disposal boxes.