Doug Finke: Statehouse Insider: State shows it can move fast when it wants to

"Democratic leaders in Illinois are a crime ring masquerading as a political party," Schneider is quoted as saying in the Republican news release. "No other state in America has virtually all of its top political leaders currently under federal investigation for corruption."

The website, the news release stated, will "expose the Illinois Democrat Crime ring as a wide-ranging network of lawmakers, lobbyists and party bosses whose sole purpose is the personal financial benefit of those within the ring."

* Guess it's never too early to start thinking about gifts for the upcoming holiday seasons.

In that spirit, apparently, the Department of Agriculture has joined those who prefer to jump directly from Halloween (don't kid yourselves, adults have done much to turn this into a holiday for themselves) to Christmas, and more or less skip over Thanksgiving. It issued a news release last week entitled "The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List."

That would be a Mega Pass to the 2020 Illinois State Fair. Right now, it is being offered at a discount.

"It's the perfect gift for adults, children, grandchildren or other special ones on your holiday shopping list," Fair Manager KEVIN GORDON said in a statement.

Even if someone doesn't particularly like the fair, you can give them a pass and they can go out there and look at all of the repair work that's supposed to be done before the next fair.

