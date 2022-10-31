Dr. Dana Ray appointed to state medical board

SPRINGFIELD — Dana Ray, the longtime chief medical officer of Crossing Healthcare who served 10 years on the Decatur City Council, has been appointed to the Illinois State Medical Board, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced Monday.

Ray's appointment took effect Oct. 24, according to the governor's office. It is a four-year term subject to confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

Ray has been Crossing's top doctor since 2009, leading and providing a wide range of direct clinical services to patients at the federally qualified health center including pediatric, urgent care, behavioral health, and prenatal care.

The Illinois State Medical Board reviews complaints against doctors for violations of the state's Medical Practice Act and may recommend probation, suspension, revocation or other action of a medical license.

According to statute, the board is supposed to have 17 members, though only seven are currently serving.

There can be no more than eight members of one political party appointed. Though Pritzker is a Democrat, Ray's political affiliation is listed as Republican.

Ray served on the Decatur City Council from 2009 to 2019. She was the council's lone African American during the entire time she served.

She received her associate's degree from Richland Community College, bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and a doctorate from the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield.