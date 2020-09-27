Duckworth to vote ‘no’ on Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination while Durbin says he doesn’t know if she’s qualified

Durbin and Duckworth voted against Barrett’s nomination to the appeals court both on the Judiciary Committee and on the Senate floor. She was confirmed by the Senate on a 55-43 vote in October 2017.

Durbin’s previous opposition to Barrett was due to her lack of judicial or courtroom experience as a law professor at the University of Notre Dame. He also questioned an academic writing which raised the issue of whether a Catholic judge should recuse themselves from capital punishment cases due to their faith. Barrett, a staunch Catholic, said then that her faith would not play a role in her judicial decisions.

Durbin, himself a Catholic, restated his concerns Saturday about whether she would let her faith influence her decisions.

“That is what you want to hear: that whatever your religious belief whether you have one or not, it’s not going to influence your opinion. What you asked me is it still a concern. Of course,” he said.

“She’s kind of pushed against this by writings that she published years and years ago which questioned whether people of a certain religious faith could do things on the bench that might violate their conscience,” he said.