Durbin: Affordable health care at stake with Barrett's nomination

Tim Schneider, chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, called Barrett "a remarkable woman" and urged the Senate to quickly confirm her nomination.

"Amy Coney Barrett is brilliant with a jurisprudence faithful to our constitution and American values," Schneider said. "I can't think of a better person to carry on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's inspiring legal work on behalf of progress and equality for women."

Before becoming a judge in 2017, the New Orleans native was the Diane and M.O. Miller, II Research Chair in Law and Professor of Law at Notre Dame Law School, where her scholarship focused on constitutional and statutory interpretation and the federal courts.

The Roman Catholic Barrett, 48, is a magna cum laude graduate of Rhodes College in Tennessee and a summa cum laude graduate of Notre Dame Law School, where she graduated at the top of her class.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said it was clear that Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, wanted to rush Barrett's nomination through the Senate before the Nov. 3 election and a Nov. 10 Supreme Court hearing on the Affordable Care Act.

"What's at stake with this nomination is the fate of affordable, quality health care and pre-existing conditions protections for millions of Americans," Durbin said.