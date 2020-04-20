During daily briefing, President Donald Trump blasts Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker over COVID-19 testing

Pritzker said that on a conference call with governors earlier in the day, Vice President Mike Pence insisted that states have the ability to conduct all the tests they need. But governors pushed back, saying they don’t have all the supplies and manpower they need to run tests around the clock.

“States need to assess their complete inventory of available capacity. Some states have far more capacity than they actually understand, and it is a complex subject, but some of the governors didn’t understand it. The governor as an example, Pritzker from Illinois, did not understand his capacity,” Trump said. “Not simply ask the federal government to provide unlimited support. I mean you have to take the support where you have it, but we are there to stand with the governors and to help the governors and that’s what we’re doing.”