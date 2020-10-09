Durkin says Welch took a 'dive' for Madigan

"He took a dive for Mike Madigan," Durkin said.

Durkin also called it "quite frankly insulting" that Welch said the Republicans were using the hearings for political gain.

"The only thing that is political is Representative Welch's covering up of the corruption in his own party before the election," Durkin said.

Welch could not be reached for comment.

At this point, the next scheduled hearing is Nov. 5. There hasn't been any indication yet if subpoenas will be issued to potential witnesses who have declined to appear, including Madigan.

Republicans have used Madigan as a campaign issue against Democratic candidates for years. Durkin said this year is different because the federal investigation has revealed details of how Madigan operates.

So far, one Democrat has said she will challenge Madigan to the speaker position next year. Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, said she thinks others could also decide to challenge Madigan.

Durkin would not say if he would urge Republicans to support a Democratic alternative to Madigan.

"I'm interested in winning seats in November," Durkin said. "I'm not going to speak about what might happen in January."

Democrats currently hold a 74-44 advantage in seats over the Republicans.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0