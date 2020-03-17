Election Day in Illinois: 5 questions heading into today's primaries

CAN BIDEN KEEP PULLING AWAY?

Biden vaulted to his front-runner position on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday, and has never looked back. He added to his advantage in last week's primaries, besting Sanders in key states like Michigan and Missouri and dominating in Mississippi, where Biden's base of black voters gave him a massive delegate haul.

It's exceedingly difficult for Sanders to catch up with Biden at this point because the Democratic Party's rules award delegates proportionally. That means that even if the Vermont senator won the states up for grabs on Tuesday, he'd split their delegates with Biden.

CAN BIDEN REPAIR HIS STANDING WITH LATINOS?

Sanders is in a tough position, but he's made one noteworthy addition to his coalition — Latinos, who powered Sanders to wins in California and Nevada. Latino voters tend to be younger, and Sanders' support is largely youthful. But some Democratic Latinos are also angry at the heavy pace of deportations under the Obama administration.