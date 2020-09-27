Elections board says mail-in applicants who instead want to vote in person should first wait for their ballots to arrive

About 1.9 million people in Illinois had applied by Friday for a mail-in ballot, which they can cast by mail, deliver to their local election authority or drop off at a secured drop box location in their area.

If voters applied and were approved for a mail-in ballot, but decide to vote in person instead, they must bring their mail-in ballot with them to an early voting location and surrender it to an election official.

Voters who apply for a mail-in ballot but don’t receive one can vote in person, but must sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury.

“This is intended for situations in which the late delivery imperils the individual’s ability to cast a vote, such as a ballot that hasn’t arrived on or near Election Day,” Dietrich said.

If voters cast a ballot in person after signing an affidavit, and later receive a mail-in ballot, they should discard it. It is a class 3 felony in Illinois to vote more than once in an election.