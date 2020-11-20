Embattled House Speaker Michael Madigan says he'll be a candidate for reelection in January

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said Friday he will seek another term in charge of the chamber despite a growing loss of support from Democratic legislators who see him as detrimental to the party and their own political livelihoods because of his ties to a ComEd bribery case.

"The decision on the next speaker of the Illinois House will be made at a caucus, after a full discussion of the issues facing our state and the qualifications of the candidates," Madigan said in a statement Friday. "I plan to be a candidate for speaker, and (on Friday) I confirmed that I continue to have support from a significant number of House Democratic caucus members."

Madigan made the statement only two days after his longtime friend, lobbyist Michael McClain, was indicted in the ComEd bribery case. Also indicted were Anne Pramaggiore, a former top ComEd and Exelon official; ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker; and former local ComEd consultant Jay Doherty, the former head of the City Club.

Federal prosecutors allege that ComEd engaged in a yearslong scheme to win Madigan's favor by putting his political friends on the ComEd payroll, hiring interns from the speaker's Southwest Side 13th Ward, where he has been committeeman for half a century, and placing his candidate on the utility's board.