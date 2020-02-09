Ethics test will be reforming Illinois legislative inspector general

Last week gave us a look at the litmus test that will be used to determine just how serious Illinois lawmakers are about beefing up ethics standards in the state.

The event was testimony by all three people who have held the title of legislative inspector general. That's the office within the legislature that has the power and responsibility to investigate allegations of wrong doing by lawmakers. Well, it kind of has all of that which we'll discussion in a moment.

This testimony came before the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform, the special panel set up to at least make it look like the legislature is taking ethics reform oh so seriously. There wasn't much choice following the string of indictments, office raids, and other ethical embarrassments involving legislators and other public officials in the last few months.

So far, the task force has been foraging on the proverbial low-hanging fruit. It was probably never a good idea to allow state lawmakers to also lobby local governments. That can be prohibited while still allowing legislators to do their state jobs.

The economic disclosure forms for public officials were always considered a joke, so requiring some actual disclosure out of them shouldn't strain anyone.