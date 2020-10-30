Even while hospitalized, here’s how Illinois patients can vote

At Advocate, patients are offered a packet with the application to request to vote this way, and a phone number to a 24/7 staffed volunteer line. Volunteers guide them through a process that can be complicated.

Once voters complete the application, a legal relative or a person registered to vote in their same precinct must present this application to an election authority. In Cook County, the application must be delivered to the County Clerk’s Office at 69 W. Washington St.

In a signed affidavit, the ballot-delivery person attests to being a registered voter authorized to get the ballot and deliver it, and states the nature of the relationship with the hospitalized voter.

After it’s verified that the hospitalized person is registered to vote, the ballot-delivery person can take a vote-by-mail ballot to the hospital, where the patient can fill it out and the same ballot-delivery person can return it to be counted.

So far, Gardley says, the hospital hasn’t had patients request a ballot; many patients expect to be out of the hospital by Tuesday. But when circumstances change and they end up staying, or realize they may be unable to leave home after they are discharged, she anticipates more interest.