Fact check: Mailers claim Illinois legislator pay raise in budget

What's not said:

Neither mailing mentions the basis for the Democrats' claim there will be no pay raise. Namely, that money wasn't included in the budget to pay them. For a number of years, lawmakers added specific language in budget bills saying they were rejecting COLAs. Lawmakers didn't do that this year, but they also didn't include an appropriation in the budget to cover their COLAs. At this point, two months into the state's new fiscal year, no lawmaker has received a pay increase resulting from the budget approved in May.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza produced a video in May to rebut the notion that lawmakers are getting a raise. At one point, she holds up a card with zero printed on it and says, "Here's how much money the General Assembly appropriated for legislator raises, or cost-of-living adjustments, known as COLAs, in this year's budget. Zero."

"So when you hear false rumors or assumptions that Comptroller Mendoza will have to pay legislators more this year, you tell them you heard it straight from the person whose job it is to cut the checks in Illinois," Mendoza says in conclusion. "Legislator raises this year will be zero."