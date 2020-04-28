Farmer City council asks Pritzker to consider local impact of extended closures

FARMER CITY – Farmer City leaders say the DeWitt County town and others should not be treated the same as Chicago, and they want Gov. J.B. Pritzker to reconsider rescinding some stay-at-home rules for downstate Illinois.
In a 680-word letter to the governor, Mayor Scott Testory and all four council members – Scott Kelley, Ben Burden, Williard McKinley and Shelley Friedrich – said the coronavirus threat downstate is not the same as in Chicago.
“With respect to the governor’s newest executive order to take effect on May 1, 2020, we feel Governor J.B. Pritzker has not given due consideration of the epicenter of this problem for the state of Illinois as evidenced by his disrespectful response when asked directly about opening up downstate,” said the letter, sent Tuesday.
“Specifically, the largest shortfall of the May 1, 2020 executive order is the continued restriction on businesses and personal income that ultimately provide the funding necessary to maintain quality of life in Farmer City. Small businesses are in danger of closing after enduring one month of closure. We have lost at least one business already. Additional months imposed by Governor Pritzker will ensure the demise of the least solvent; ultimately costing our community jobs. We have invested heavily in restoring our downtown.”
K & S Furniture in downtown Farmer City is among non-essential businesses closed by the initial order.
"I am so happy the council did this," said store owner Teri Emmerson. "I am not sure how much good it will do, but it lifted my spirits. Everything was true. The race track means so much to this town in terms of revenue and pride. We need our events back."
Testory said the letter wasn’t his first attempt at communication with the governor.
“I have been working on this personally for a while,” he said. “I have sent several letters to the governor’s office. I haven’t had any response. I called the governor’s office quite a bit and there is never an answer and the phone always goes to a recording and there is no room in the mailbox to leave a message,” Testory told The Pantagraph.
After another council member suggested a group letter, Testory asked and all agreed to give it a try.
“We wanted the community to know where we were standing,” Testory said.
“It’s a tough thing because I know there are people in the community who are taking this seriously and are very fearful and I don’t want to disrespect them or disregard them at all,” Testory said.
The letter said the governor's order is impacting one of the town’s biggest resources.
“We should be having Friday night races at our local racetrack right now. Since we cannot, our race track, gas stations, and restaurants are hurting. In turn, we are losing the tax revenue that we get from these businesses. Revenues are expected to decline by more than 40 percent over the next quarter. As a small town, we heavily rely on that revenue to keep our town running and are worried about the long-lasting negative impact this will have on our restaurants and bars that were struggling before this order was given.
“Our small-town life that we enjoy has been halted. Our parks are closed, as well as our churches and sports. This stay-at-home order is ruining our sense of community. Our kids are tired of being cooped up. Our city pool was in the middle of a big makeover when all of this started and since then, construction has been halted. Our families will not have a pool to enjoy this summer, even when this is all over."
Testory doesn’t expect a response from Pritzker, but hopes other communities might follow Farmer City.
“I am hopeful and other council members that we have broken a barrier and other councils will follow in our lead,” he said.
Mount Zion Grade School
Marina's
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
Avon Theatre
Avon Theatre
Hearts
Stevenson Elementary School
Hearts for Healthcare Workers
Decatur Public Library
Decatur Brew Works
'God is the way'
All Things Beautiful
Mary W. French Academy
Peace sign
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
Grace United Methodist Church
Macon County Health Department
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Lincoln Theater
Macon County Health Department
Mount Zion Christian Church
Rock Springs Nature Center
Overlook Adventure Park
Chalk
Riverside Baptist Church
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Window sign
'Happy Spring!'
'Everything will be OK!'
Hearts
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.