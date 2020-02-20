Feds ask Chicago suburb for records on Speaker Madigan, several allies

Doherty parted ways with ComEd amid a federal investigation into the company’s lobbying practices. The Tribune has reported that federal authorities are zeroing in on payments made through ComEd’s vast network of consultants to some individuals who seemed to have done little actual work.

Nice could not be reached for comment Thursday. In October, Madigan responded to questions about a federal investigation by saying: “I’m not a target of anything.” On Thursday, Madigan spokesman Steve Brown said he had no comment.

The Merrionette Park subpoena, first reported by the Sun-Times, sought correspondence and internal email “documenting communications with Michael Madigan, Michael McClain, Timothy Mapes, Kevin Quinn and Marty Quinn.”

McClain is a longtime Madigan confidant and former ComEd lobbyist. The Tribune has reported that authorities asked questions about the speaker’s relationship and dealings with McClain and that federal authorities recorded McClain’s phone conversations.

Mapes is the speaker’s former chief of staff who also served as executive director of the Illinois Democratic Party that Madigan chairs. Mapes was ousted from his positions within hours of sexual harassment allegations being levied against him in 2018.