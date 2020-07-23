Feds subpoena AT&T as part of investigation into Speaker Madigan and lobbying

McClain, a retired longtime ComEd lobbyist, kept a “magic lobbyist list” of favored firms that he claimed the speaker helped maintain, WBEZ reported in November, citing an unnamed source. McClain also had a list of key fundraisers for House Democrats that he called “The Most Trusted of the Trusted” and frequently referred to the speaker as “Himself,” the Tribune has reported.

This week, the Tribune attempted to contact more than a dozen former Madigan aides and speaker-allied lawmakers who were hired by AT&T to lobby the state, but nearly all of them could not be reached or declined to comment.

Brown-Reeves said she was on Madigan’s legislative staff for eight years, and records show she registered as a lobbyist in 2009. She began lobbying for AT&T in 2019, records show.

Asked if Madigan helped her land AT&T as a client, Brown-Reeves said, “I don’t think so.” She also said she did not ask Madigan for help. “It’s not traditional for people to ask Speaker Madigan for help,” she said.

Asked if she knew why prosecutors might be interested in AT&T and its relationship with Madigan, she added, “I have no idea.”