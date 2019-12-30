For those in St. Louis area, Illinois daylight saving time plan met with questions

JEFFERSON CITY — When Deborah Bruyette imagines a world where it is 5 p.m. in Missouri, but 6 o'clock in Illinois, she doesn’t like it.

“That’s a no go. It would just throw everything off,” said Bruyette, a Freeburg resident who works at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

Although the proposal still needs approval in the Illinois House, as well as the signature of the governor and an OK from the federal government, it has residents and business owners on both sides of the Mississippi River thinking how it might affect their lives.

Want to catch the 7:10 p.m. start of the Blues hockey game? Better check the clock twice if you live in the Metro East. Same goes for Missourians looking to head across the Poplar Street Bridge for a bite to eat or a trip to the mall in Fairview Heights.