Former ComEd VP pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate with feds in bribery case orbiting House Speaker Michael Madigan

Former Commonwealth Edison executive Fidel Marquez could have faced years behind bars for his role in a massive bribery scheme that directed illicit payments to allies of powerful Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Instead, by cooperating with prosecutors, Marquez is in line to avoid prison altogether.

Marquez, 58, a longtime lobbyist and former senior vice president of governmental affairs at ComEd, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of bribery conspiracy, marking the first criminal conviction in an ongoing investigation that has shaken the Illinois political landscape and threatens Madigan’s decadeslong hold on power.

“I plead guilty your honor,” he told U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland.

Prosecutors said in a plea agreement that they intend to ask for probation for Marquez when he’s sentenced after the case is over -- a huge break given the length of the scheme and that ComEd allegedly reaped tens of millions of dollars in illegal benefits.

ComEd was charged with bribery in July and has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the government, agreeing to pay a record $200 million fine and cooperate with investigators in exchange for the charges being dropped in three years.